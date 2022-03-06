Former UFC heavyweight champion and pro-wrestling star Josh Barnett has confirmed another matchup for his March 31st Bloodsport 8 event, which takes place as a part of the GCW Collective shows on WrestleMania 38 weekend.

Barnett announces that John Hennigan (Morrison) will be battling Simon Gotch.

Done. We're not here to avoid conflict but in fact, to enable it. Let's see who walks off the #Bloodsport mat under their own power. John Hennigan vs Simon Gotch Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport 8 https://t.co/Oxu6te4H0s pic.twitter.com/9RPrV7Osj6 — (@JoshLBarnett) March 6, 2022

UPDATED LINEUP FOR BLOODSPORT 8:

-Jon Moxley vs. Biff Busick

-Ninja Mack vs. Yoya

-John Hennigan vs. Simon Gotch

-Minor Suzuki vs. Chris Dickinson

-Masha Slamovich vs. Janai Kai