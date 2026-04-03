A new development has surfaced in the ongoing legal battle involving WWE, Vince McMahon, and Janel Grant.

A lawyer representing former WWE executive John Laurinaitis has issued a statement addressing the latest court filings in Grant’s lawsuit, which continues to generate headlines.

Laurinaitis was initially named as a co-defendant in the case. However, the claims against him were voluntarily dismissed in May 2025 after he agreed to cooperate with Grant’s legal team and provide evidence in support of her case.

This week, on April 1, Grant’s attorneys filed a memorandum opposing efforts by WWE and McMahon to move the case out of public court and into private arbitration. Within that filing, Grant referenced multiple alleged incidents during her time with WWE, including claims that she was forced into sexual situations involving Laurinaitis.

In response, Laurinaitis’ attorney, Edward M. Brennan, issued a firm statement to Post Wrestling, pushing back on the allegations.

“My client has no need to comment on this salacious affidavit,” Brennan said on behalf of Laurinaitis. “Anyone can make allegations. Whether those allegations can withstand the harsh sunlight of cross-examination is another matter entirely.”

A strong denial.

Brennan also emphasized Laurinaitis’ legal standing in the case and the results of a prior investigation.

“I note that after two-plus years of litigation, Mr. Laurinaitis remains the only party exonerated by an independent investigation commissioned by the WWE Board of Directors to review these matters and the only person dismissed, with prejudice, from this lawsuit. Those facts speak louder than any allegations made to buttress a suspect claim.”

The lawsuit remains ongoing as WWE and McMahon continue their efforts to shift the proceedings to private arbitration, while Grant’s legal team pushes to keep the case in the public court system.