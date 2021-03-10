John Laurinaitis is back working as the Head of Talent Relations in WWE, according to F4Wonline.com. His official new role is General Manager of Talent, and he is starting that job immediately.

Laurinaitis is reporting to WWE Executive Vice President of Operations Brad Blum. The talent relations department is being split into two divisions now – talent management and talent branding. The latter will be like a talent agency looking to book WWE talent for appearances, TV commercials, movies and other third party engagements.

Mark Carrano previously worked as Head of Talent Relations but there is no word on what he is doing now.

Laurinaitis replaced Jim Ross as Head of Talent Relations back in 2004 when JR stepped down from his executive roles within the company. He worked that position until 2012 when he resigned. Laurinaitis has since returned to work for WWE as a producer/road agent, and also spent some time as an on-air talent.

