An update has surfaced on the ongoing legal dispute involving Vince McMahon, WWE, John Laurinaitis and Janel Grant.

Former WWE executive John Laurinaitis submitted a motion to the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut on December 24, supporting WWE and Vince McMahon’s earlier requests to move the lawsuit filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant to arbitration.

In his filing, Laurinaitis asserted that, as a full-time WWE employee, he was designated as a released party under the terms of the settlement agreement with Grant, protecting him from any lawsuits or claims by the plaintiff.

Laurinaitis further stated that he believes arbitration is the “sole and exclusive method” for resolving any disputes arising from the settlement agreement Grant signed with WWE and McMahon.

McMahon’s motion similarly argued that the settlement agreement included a clause requiring “any dispute arising under or out of” the agreement to be resolved through arbitration. Therefore, McMahon contended that Grant’s decision to file a lawsuit was a “direct violation” of her agreement to arbitrate.

Grant’s attorneys have until January 13, 2025, to respond. It is expected that her legal team will argue against transferring the case to arbitration.

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding the Janel Grant lawsuit continues to surface.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)