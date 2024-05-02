John Laurinaitis is now siding with Vince McMahon in the Janel Grant lawsuit.

Edward Brennan, Laurinaitis’s legal representative, issued a statement indicating that the legal team has submitted a motion to join McMahon in pushing for arbitration in the lawsuit brought forth by Janel Grant.

Brennan’s statement reads as follows:

“Today, we have submitted a motion on behalf of John Laurinaitis, aligning with Vince McMahon’s push to compel arbitration. Mr. Laurinaitis stands in solidarity with Mr. McMahon, vehemently refuting the allegations of sexual abuse and coercion outlined in Ms. Grant’s lawsuit. We are prepared to combat these baseless claims alongside Mr. McMahon within the confines of arbitration.”

In a related development, Jessica T. Rosenberg, legal counsel for Vince McMahon, provided a statement to Wrestlenomics:

“In January 2024, Ms. Grant, a 43-year-old individual holding a law degree, initiated a groundless lawsuit following a romantic relationship with Mr. McMahon. Motivated by personal anguish stemming from their breakup, Ms. Grant sought to tarnish Mr. McMahon’s career and reputation with egregious and false accusations. Now, the truth behind her claims is gradually coming to light. Today, Mr. Laurinaitis’ legal representative has affirmed his client’s support for Mr. McMahon’s narrative, poised to expose the fabrications within Ms. Grant’s lawsuit. Despite the concerted efforts of Ms. Grant’s legal team, the truth will prevail.”

The lawsuit, filed on January 25, names Vince McMahon, WWE, and former executive John Laurinaitis as defendants, alleging sex trafficking, emotional abuse, and sexual assault against McMahon. Laurinaitis refuted these allegations on February 1, asserting his status as a victim.

McMahon filed a motion on April 23 seeking arbitration, contending that the relationship between the parties was consensual and devoid of coercion or mistreatment. The motion argued that Grant breached the parties’ agreement, leading to McMahon withholding payments.

Grant subsequently filed a motion to strike McMahon’s preliminary statement from his filing.