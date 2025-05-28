According to CNBC, John Laurinaitis has been officially dropped as a defendant in Janel Grant’s lawsuit against Vince McMahon and WWE. Moving forward, Laurinaitis will now cooperate with Grant and provide supporting evidence in her ongoing legal battle.

Grant’s legal team confirmed that Laurinaitis has reached a confidential settlement with her and issued the following statement to NBC:

“John Laurinaitis has agreed to cooperate and provide evidence in Janel Grant’s lawsuit against Vince McMahon and WWE. His agreement to a confidential settlement is a pivotal next step toward holding McMahon and WWE accountable and bringing justice to Ms. Grant after years of sexual abuse and trafficking. Mr. Laurinaitis looks forward to moving on with his life. We cannot provide any additional details at this time.”

As part of the agreement, Grant has dismissed her claims against Laurinaitis with prejudice, meaning those claims cannot be refiled in court.

Grant’s lawsuit against McMahon and WWE alleges that McMahon promised her career opportunities, then sexually exploited and trafficked her to other individuals within the company. The lawsuit further states that Grant signed a nondisclosure agreement in 2022, accepting a $3 million settlement to remain silent about the relationship and refrain from making negative public statements. She alleges only $1 million of the total was paid, and is now seeking to nullify the NDA and pursue additional damages.