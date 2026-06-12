Kenta Kobashi is widely regarded as one of the greatest wrestlers of his generation, building a legendary career across both All Japan Pro Wrestling and Pro Wrestling NOAH. While he never wrestled for WWE, it appears there was at least one serious effort to bring him into the company years ago.

During a recent virtual signing with Signed By Superstars (see video below), former WWE executive John Laurinaitis reflected on talents he advocated for during his time with the company. Among the names he mentioned was Kobashi, whom he repeatedly pushed WWE to sign after transitioning into a backstage role in the early 2000s.

“(Kenta) Kobashi,” Laurinaitis responded when asked if there was anybody he pushed for WWE to sign. “That’s one I kept pushing for but, you know, it just didn’t work out.”

Kobashi spent 25 years as an active competitor, first establishing himself as a cornerstone of All Japan Pro Wrestling before helping define the early years of Pro Wrestling NOAH. During his decorated career, he captured the AJPW Triple Crown Heavyweight Championship on three occasions and also held the GHC Heavyweight Championship.

Laurinaitis was also asked whether Kobashi’s hard-hitting in-ring style would have translated to WWE’s product at the time. He expressed confidence that the Japanese legend would have had little trouble adapting.

“Oh, I think Kobashi could’ve adapted to the WWE and American style… I know that he could come in and be a very good heel. His work rate speaks for itself.”

Although a WWE run never materialized, Kobashi remains one of the most respected figures in professional wrestling history, and Laurinaitis’ comments offer an interesting glimpse into what could have been had the two sides been able to reach an agreement.