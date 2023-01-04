The first post-WWE appearance for former Talent Relations head John Laurinaitis has been announced.

WWE Legend Bobby Fulton has announced that his Big Time Collectibles is bringing Laurinaitis to WrestleCon 2023, which will be held in Los Angeles during WrestleMania 39 Weekend this spring.

“John ‘Johnny Ace’ Laurinaitis will be making his first ever appearance WrestleMania Weekend in LA, courtesy of Big Time Collectibles! More info coming soon!,” Fulton tweeted.

The convention appearance for Laurinaitis is very rare. This will be his first appearance since he was released by WWE back in the summer following the Board of Directors Special Committee investigation into allegations of misconduct by Laurinaitis and former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon.

Fulton is also bringing WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam to WrestleCon. You can see his tweet on Laurinaitis below.

The WrestleCon LA convention is scheduled for Thursday, March 30 through Sunday, April 2 from The Millennium Biltmore Hotel in downtown Los Angeles, CA. The affiliated live wrestling shows will be held at a venue within walking distance. Full details can be found at wrestlecon.com, and more guests and happenings will be announced in the coming months.

