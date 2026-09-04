Bad Bunny earned plenty of praise for his performances during his run with WWE, and John Morrison says the music superstar went above and beyond to make sure he was prepared for the opportunity.

Despite only wrestling a handful of matches, Bad Bunny impressed fans and those within the wrestling industry with his in-ring work. During a recent appearance on The Wrestling Classic (see video below), Morrison spoke about working with Bunny and praised both his attitude and his respect for professional wrestling.

“Bad Bunny, to me, was the nicest, most humble guy ever,” Morrison said. “He doesn’t have to be because he’s such a huge star. He’s even bigger now than he was in 2021.”

Morrison added that Bad Bunny’s love of wrestling played a major role in how seriously he approached his WWE run.

“He was such a big fan of wrestling, and he wanted to make sure that he didn’t disrespect the art form,” he said.

According to Morrison, Bad Bunny even rearranged his schedule and spent time living in Orlando so he could train at the WWE Performance Center.

“So he canceled some of his shows and made time to live in Orlando for a while so he could go to the [WWE Performance Center] and train,” Morrison said. “He earned it, man. He put the time in.”

Morrison had nothing but positive things to say about the Grammy-winning artist’s work ethic and how he treated those around him.

“He was fantastic. He was nice to everybody. I can’t say more good things about Bad Bunny.”

Bad Bunny made his WWE in-ring debut at WrestleMania 37 in 2021. He later competed in the 2022 Royal Rumble before returning to the ring against Damian Priest at WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico in 2023.

More recently, there has been speculation about Bad Bunny potentially getting involved with AAA, WWE’s Mexico-based lucha libre promotion.