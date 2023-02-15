John Hennigan (aka John Morrison, Johnny Bloodsport, Johnny Elite) recently joined the In The Kliq podcast to discuss his work with MLW, a promotion he says has one of the most stacked rosters in the industry. The former IMPACT World Champion adds that now that MLW is on Reelz they’ll really be able to show the world what they are capable of doing. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Thinks Lio Rush, Billie Starkz, and Harry Smith are standouts in MLW:

Billie Starkz is fantastic. Lio Rush, I feel like he’s so talented. he’s had opportunities to shine, and people have seen him do his thing, but the platform of MLW, I think, is going to present him a chance to evolve into the next evolution and a step greater than anything he’s done before. Harry Smith, too, is another example of a guy that — actually, just yesterday, I watched Harry Smith in a catch wrestling tournament tap out like three guys. Harry is scary, and he’s just like a wall of muscle. He’s a huge, scary man that I feel is fascinating to watch. His knowledge of catch wrestling, submissions, and jujitsu, combined with suplexes and professional wrestling, is this crazy combination of skills that I’ve never seen anywhere else.

How much faith he has in the roster:

Add to that Enzo, Microman, and there’s a lot of people that I think are going to really take advantage of this platform and the creative opportunities it presents to become something greater. Every time an individual does that, it elevates the organization. I’m just rattling off names. I have so much faith in the roster.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)