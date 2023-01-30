In a new interview with fitness trainer Tony Horton, Morrison (aka John Hennigan) discussed a wide range of topics, including his WWE runs and more.

During it, he was asked about his favorite opponent, which he named his wife, Taya Valkyrie. Morrison and Valkyrie have wrestled each other twice in two intergender matches – 2018 and 2022.

“My favorite opponent actually is my wife,” Morrison said. “I’ve wrestled her twice and I’m 0-2. The first time she came out with all these dirty dishes and said, ‘You know, when you got married to me, you promised me all these things and now you don’t even do the dishes. As a matter of fact, I brought the dishes here to prove that you haven’t been doing them,'” Morrison told Horton, laughing as he remembered he and Valkyrie coming up with the idea together while joking around at home. We’ve done it twice and people usually say like, ‘You guys look like you were having the time of you lives in there,’ and you are because you’re saying all these things that are so mean, but you both know that you’re joking,” he said. Having lost the match twice, Morrison said he figures “one of these times her number’s got to come up.”

