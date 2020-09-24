During his interview with Chris Van Vliet, John Morrison revealed his favorite personal Wrestlemania moments. Here’s what he had to say:

Gotta be the moonsault off the ladder in Orlando at WrestleMania 24. Either that or when Snoop Dogg’s roadie told me Snoop wanted to buy one of my fur coats. That was pretty rad. It’s a brown thing with leather and crystals and things. He seemed very high this guy at the time and Snoop was also, so I don’t even know if they knew what was going on.

Credit: Chris Van Vliet. H/T 411Mania.