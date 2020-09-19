WWE superstar John Morrison recently spoke with Chris Van Vilet to talk all things pro-wrestling. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he’s learned a lot more about the type of wrestler he wants to be:

I mean, the guy that I am now, I know who I am a lot more now and I know where my sweet spot is. I didn’t really understand it in 2011 and a lot of it is maturity. I mean, a lot of it is the acting classes, reading acting books, like some kind of in-depth character study type things, and then it comes down to… figuring out what it is about you that people want to see. You, specifically, why do people watch Chris? What do you have? What’s your thing? If you come out and try to act like Batista and be this tough muscle guy, it’s not authentic. No one’s buying that. Same for me. I can’t come out like Brock and be like this behemoth guy because it’s not how people perceive me. So, figuring out how you’re perceived and then picking the part of you that’s the most interesting – I sometimes call it ‘shiny’ – and living in that moment in that energy all the time is the key, and it’s a lot. It’s very difficult. I can say that and I can know that, but it doesn’t mean I can do it.

On his IMPACT world title matchup against Austin Aries from the 2018 Bound For Glory PPV:

Yes, it’s a match that I’m very proud of and it’s one of my favorite matches. He might not be one of my favorite people, but it’s one of the only times in my career where I feel like everybody believed in that match, including me. It felt real. It felt like the two of us had a real issue and the issue was not resolved before we went out to the ring. So, there was so much uncertainty surrounding that match. People, including myself, Taya [Valkyrie], Moose, Killer Kross on the outside – for him, we’re wondering what was going to happen. And it feels like that type of situation is exactly what wrestling was in the glory days back when everything was kayfabe. Everyone thought everything was real, but that in its own way was a real authentic moment and because of that, it felt different. It’s something that I still think about a lot, too. It was a really cool experience.

