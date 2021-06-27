During a recent interview with TV Insider WWE star John Morrison spoke about his on-screen pairing with former WWE champion The Miz, and what the creative process is like for the duo when working Monday Night Raw. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says sometimes the bits he and Miz do are scripted and sometimes it’s improv, but anything they do they get approved from Vince and the writers:

Sometimes it’s improv, but I would call it more collaborative. We’re not going to talk or say anything without producers, agents, writers, Vince [McMahon]. As soon as we get anything, we read it and talk to each other. We may say, “These lines are crap. Let’s fix it the best way we can and then go talk to them about our fixes.”

How they’ll make suggestions on how to make things better: