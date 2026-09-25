John Morrison recently compared his experiences working under Vince McMahon and Triple H in WWE, while also discussing similarities he sees between McMahon and AEW President Tony Khan.

Speaking in a Sportskeeda interview, Morrison said one of the biggest differences between McMahon and Triple H is the amount of freedom each had to make major decisions.

According to Morrison, McMahon essentially operated without restrictions when it came to spending money or changing plans.

“One difference between the two I see is Vince had no checks and balances. If he wanted, I don’t know, an 18-wheeler full of milk with a pump that you’d use to spray, he could get it like that.”

Morrison contrasted that with Triple H’s current position under WWE parent company TKO Group Holdings.

“Triple H right now doesn’t have that since he’s under the TKO umbrella. He can’t just decide, ‘I want to spend a hundred thousand dollars on a truck right now.’”

Morrison, who joined AEW in 2022 following his most recent WWE run, was also asked about working for Tony Khan.

He said Khan’s passion for professional wrestling reminds him of McMahon, particularly because Khan could have pursued virtually anything but instead chose to invest his time and resources into the wrestling business.

“As far as Tony Khan goes, you know, I would compare Tony to Vince a lot. Like Tony Khan probably could have done anything he wanted, anything, you know? That’s the freedom you get with that amount of money, but he’s a wrestling fan and decided he wanted to work in the business of professional wrestling.”

Morrison also praised Khan’s work ethic before offering another comparison between the AEW President and McMahon.

“He also decided he wanted to work really hard because he does work really hard. He’s at all the tapings, and I sometimes think he’s a lot like Vince except with a good heart, if you know what I mean.”

Morrison was most recently crowned PWR Heavyweight Champion at Pro Wrestling Rebellion’s inaugural Kranti event on September 23 at Talkatora Indoor Stadium in New Delhi, India.