John Morrison recently spoke to Denise Salcedo, where the former WWE star discussed a wide range of topics, including the recent changes in WWE.

Numerous changes were made after Vince McMahon returned to WWE as Executive Chairman of the WWE Board of Directors, including Stephanie McMahon’s departure and Nick Khan’s promotion as solo CEO. Triple H is still in charge of creative for the time being, but that could change at any moment.

McMahon had claimed that he was returning to help with the company’s sale and the TV rights talks.

“First of all, it seems crazy, right? Change is crazy. I can’t believe [it all]. Vince left. Vince is back. Hunter’s in charge. Without getting into the nitty-gritty of everything, it seems crazy until you think about things historically.” said John Morrison, “In that frame, it’s not that crazy. Because that’s what happens to civilizations, to businesses. Specifically, the wrestling business. He continued: “When Vince McMahon started it, basically he put a whole bunch of territories out of business, got a national TV deal and built WWF at the time up to what it is today. That came out of turmoil and turmoil is what happened with WCW and WWF. In the race back then between those two companies WWF won. Now AEW is on the map. Now Vince is back and he might sell the company to Saudi Arabia. It’s chaotic, it’s interesting. I think it’s part of the intrigue of the business.”

