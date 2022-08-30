John Morrison talked about some scrapped plans for his character before his WWE release while speaking to Steve Fall for NBC Sports Boston’s The Ten Count.
Morrison was among the names of wrestlers released last November. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):
“First of all, I wrote, ‘I’m gonna moisten someone up with my drip stick,’ you know, in a promo as it’s kind of a joke. So Vince reads that and goes like, ‘Drip stick? We’re gonna make a fortune on these drip sticks.’ He loves it. I wanted to have my entrance and then stand in the turnbuckle and everyone shoot me with the drip sticks. It was going in that direction until people realized the arena then would be soaking wet and the water would be everywhere. And then [Vince] decided we can’t sell drip sticks. It was so close, but I think that would have put it over the top.”