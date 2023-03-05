John Morrison opens up about the zombie lumberjack matchup that took place in WWE.

The former Intercontinental Champion spoke about the infamous night that zombies attacked at WrestleMania Backlash back in 2021. Damian Priest was taking on Morrison’s partner, The Miz, in singles-action when zombies swarmed the ring and ate the heels.

While critics and a good portion of the WWE Universe disliked the segment, Morrison admits that he thought it was all good fun. He talks about the matchup coming together during a recent interview with the Wrestling Perspective. Highlights are below.

How Damian Priest reacted when he told him there would be zombies:

I heard about the match and told Damien Priest what we’re doing. He walked over to The Miz and said, “what the fuck is John talking about, some weird shit? Like, he said, we are having a zombie lumberjack match; is he just fucking with me or what?

Says even though the angle made no sense he loved it:

To be honest, I loved it, it’s so weird, and it did not make any sense. Then again, wrestling doesn’t have to make sense. So we both got eaten by zombies and then just came back the week after.

Says Scotty 2 Hotty was dressed as one of the zombies and following him around all day:

The craziest part of that whole day was that there’s this one zombie that followed me around for five minutes and kept kind of touching me. I didn’t want to be rude to him, but finally I said get the fuck away from me, and it was Scotty 2 Hotty. He had such good makeup on that I didn’t know it was him. I was trying to be really polite because I didn’t know who these people were, and I knew that they had spent hours in this prosthetic makeup stuff. Yeah, bro. He got me so good that day.

Morrison will next be competing at GCW Bloodsport 9. His full interview can be found below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)