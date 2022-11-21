Top industry superstar John Hennigan (fka John Morrison, Johnny Elite) recently spoke with BOOTLEG UNIVERSE about a wide range of topics, most notably what the former IMPACT world champion thought of CM Punk’s infamous behavior at the AEW ALL OUT media scrum, and why he thinks Punk might have been so upset. Highlights from the interview are below.

How Punk has always had a temper, adding that the number of injuries he piled up while in AEW must add to his frustrations:

He’s always had a temper when things don’t go his way. In his defense, what he wants is to make it, you know? … I don’t know exactly the extent of his injuries, but I think he tore … his upper tricep or something on the dive, … which is very frustrating. So he’s frustrated because he’s got this big opportunity to carry the company, and he’s got this huge paycheck, and he tears his tricep and his foot.

Talks Punks actions at the media scrum:

He’s one of the people that changed the course of the industry, and it’s never cool to see anybody like that get hurt. What I think is funny is how he dealt with it because in some ways he just lashed out at the entire AEW roster. Whether they deserved it or not, I don’t know. From his point of view, they did.

Says Punk became one of his favorite opponents after a certain amount of time:

I’ve wrestled the guy, not recently, but probably close to 100 times. At the beginning, we were butting heads quite a bit. It took like 20 matches, and then after that … I thought our chemistry was on point and he became one of my favorite opponents.

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)