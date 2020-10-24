WWE superstar John Morrison took to Twitter earlier today to comment on tomorrow’s Hell in a Cell pay per view, where Morrison’s partner The Miz will be challenging Heavy Machinery’s Otis for the Money In The Bank briefcase. Morrison reveals he’ll be in Miz’s corner for the bout writing, “I’m gonna be at H.I.A.C tomorrow to watch

@mikethemiz’s back & make sure that MC MIZ becomes MR MITB tomorrow on @WWE PPV.”

Morrison and Miz have been targeting Otis for the last several weeks, with Miz getting Otis’ girlfriend Mandy Rose traded to Monday Night Raw as a way to get under his skin. Miz also stated in a recent interview how his goal is to once again become WWE champion before his illustrious in-ring career comes to an end.

Do you think Miz will claim the briefcase at tomorrow’s Hell in a Cell?