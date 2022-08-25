The latest wrestler interviewed on NBC Sports Boston was former WWE superstar John Morrison, who spoke in-depth about his recent stint in AEW, the conversations he had with AEW President Tony Khan, and how he feels about the current state of the wrestling industry. Highlights can be found below.

Discusses how his appearances in AEW came to be:

“Oh yeah. It came about, I can’t remember if I text or called Tony (Khan) one night. Just talked to him briefly, set up a call, talked again. Randomly, a few days before, he asked me if I’d be the Joker in the tournament and wrestle Joe. I said, ‘Yes, Of course.’ I love Samoa Joe. Been a fan of his, watching him before he started. A fan of his as a person. That’s how that whole thing came about. As far as what’s happening now, I feel AEW has so much happening that it’s tough to introduce a new storyline. Timing is almost everything in this business and maybe the time at AEW isn’t right now. It could be, who knows, next week. It could be in six months. What company and what time is so hard to explain to people.”

His thoughts on the state of the wrestling business:

“There is a crazy shift going on right now in the wrestling world. I don’t know exactly what that means for me, but for pro wrestlers like me who are unsigned, it means opportunity. Where? I don’t know. When? I also don’t know. Sometimes, like with Kross and Dexter Lumis, the time was right and they made the right move and sometimes it’s better to wait, and sometimes it’s better to go to the other place. It just depends on who you are and what your style is. I’m figuring all that out. I think that’s what most pro wrestlers do, you spend your career trying to figure things out.”

