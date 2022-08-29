John Morrison recently spoke about the ‘crazy shift’ in the wrestling world this past month with NBC Sports Boston’s 10 Count as Vince McMahon departed from WWE and Triple H was put in charge of creative.

Morrison has worked two matches for AEW since he was released from the company back in November of 2021

“I don’t know what exactly that means for me, but for pro wrestlers like me who are unsigned, it means opportunity. Where? I don’t know. When? I also don’t know. I think, sometimes, with [Karrion] Kross and Dexter Lumis, like, seeing him too, the time was right, and I think they made the right move, and sometimes it’s better to wait, and sometimes it’s better to go to the other place. It just depends on who you are and what your style is. I’m figuring all that out.”

Transcription via Wrestling Inc.