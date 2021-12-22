Former WWE Superstar John Morrison (John Hennigan) is returning to the ring for AAA.

AAA announced Morrison’s first post-WWE booking today. He will challenge AAA Mega Champion Hijo del Vikingo in the main event of Rey de Reyes 2022, which will be a part of AAA’s 30th Anniversary Tour on Saturday, February 19 at Beto Ávila Stadium in Cancun.

AAA released a promo video of Morrison addressing Vikingo and the match today. Morrison said he will show Vikingo the difference between a prodigy and a legend. You can see the promo and the full card for the Rey de Reyes show in the tweets below.

Morrison, as Johnny Mundo, previously held the AAA Mega Title for 313 days after capturing it at Rey de Reyes 2017 on March 19 of that year, by defeating former champion El Texano Jr. and El Hijo del Fantasma (aka Santos Escobar) in a Winner Takes All match, where the AAA Latin America Title and the AAA World Cruiserweight Title were also on the line. Morrison dropped the Mega Title to Rey Wagner on January 26, 2018 at Guerra de Titanes.

Morrison’s wife Taya Valkyrie (fka Franky Monet) is being teased for an upcoming title shot from AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Deonna Purrazzo.

Morrison was released from his WWE contract on November 18, along with other budget cuts. He will become a free agent from WWE when his 90-day non-compete clause expires on Wednesday, February 16, just three days before the AAA show. You can click here for Morrison’s recent statement on his WWE departure.

Stay tuned for more.

https://twitter.com/luchalibreaaa/status/1473728142078615560

https://twitter.com/luchalibreaaa/status/1473730604843900933

