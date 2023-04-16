Veteran pro wrestler John Morrison (John Hennigan) won his boxing debut at the Creator Clash 2 charity event on Saturday night. The event featured celebrities and social media influencers facing off in boxing matches, and was streamed live via Moment.co, from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL.

Morrison worked the co-main event of the night, and was billed by “The Mayor of Slamtown” and his real name of John Randall Hennigan. He defeated Harley Morenstein of Epic Meal Time fame. Morrison dominated the fight and dropped Morenstein three times, then won via KO at just thirty seconds into the third round.

Morrison was walked to the ring by his father, his wife Taya Valkyrie, WWE’s Vic Joseph, LA Knight, Karrion Kross and Scarlett, AEW’s Jake Hager, plus Mojo Rawley, PJ Black, and Super Panda. He was cornered by Josh Barnett, and introduced by WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan.

After the win, Morrison dismissed a possible fight against Logan Paul or Jake Paul, and called out Logan’s business partner KSI instead, who appeared at WWE WrestleMania 39 as the walking Prime bottle.

Speaking of Black, he also appeared as video game character Crash Bandicoot at last night’s event. To promote the upcoming Crash Team Rumble game, Black came out in full Crash Bandicoot costume to confront YouTube star Chad Lebaron of the Cherdleys channel during a break between fights.

Below are several shots from last night’s fight and Crash segment:

lmao John Morrison was accompanied by LA Knight, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Taya, Hacksaw Jim Duggan, Mojo, and some others pic.twitter.com/qpbfwLG4t0 — 𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐤 (@THENEXTBlGTHlNG) April 16, 2023

la knight, karrion kross, scarlett, and jake hager with john morrison 😭 pic.twitter.com/1AQP2FmkIH — MADS 🦋 (@hangermads) April 16, 2023

John Morrison was throwing Hands pic.twitter.com/Hlo3P6lYuw — sameeha (@monesmaker) April 16, 2023

JOHN MORRISON WITH THE KNOCKOUT??? 😭 pic.twitter.com/1bZX0bb336 — melissa (fan account) (@ZELIVNA) April 16, 2023

PJ Black as Crash Bandicoot is the best thing ever. #CreatorClash2 pic.twitter.com/rVqapmm0Gb — Bradley Garzon (@marveIist) April 16, 2023

Bro Crash Bandicoot is here and why is PJ Black LMAOO #CreatorClash2 pic.twitter.com/fIcuuFXr67 — Super Kakkoii (@2Sweet4Lyfe) April 16, 2023

المصارع PJ Black المعروف سابقاً بإسم Justin Gabriele (احد اعضاء Nexus) ظهر في احد العروض الخيرية الي تجمع المصارعين والملاكمين بزي كراشpic.twitter.com/qYgfoAvpXC — Big Boss (Snake) (@IBMA_1) April 16, 2023

cherdleys is fighting pj black dressed as crash bandicoot?? pic.twitter.com/pjZH82lpgl — nate tweets out of context (ง •̀_•́)ง (@NateIsARudo) April 16, 2023

PJ Black (Justin Gabriel) just showed up dressed as Crash Bandicoot pic.twitter.com/BIGBt5r36i — QuickStopHicks #WWE2K23 (@QuickStopHicks) April 16, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.