John Silver of The Dark Order has confirmed that he suffered a shoulder injury during last night’s AEW Dynamite main event.

As noted, Silver lost to AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin in last night’s main event. It was revealed in a post-show segment with Sting that Silver suffered a dislocated shoulder about half-way through the match. Allin praised Silver for the performance.

In an update, Silver took to Twitter after the show and confirmed that he hurt his shoulder. He also noted that doctors do not think it’s a serious injury.

“Came up short tonight. Shoulder is messed up. Doctor doesn’t think it’s too serious but I’ll keep everyone updated once I know,” Silver wrote.

He made a follow-up tweet and revealed that he has a knot on his head from taking a concrete bump.

“Also have a nice little knot on my head from landing on the concrete. Not my night,” he wrote.

Stay tuned for more on Silver’s status. You can see the related tweets below:

Came up short tonight. Shoulder is messed up. Doctor doesn’t think it’s too serious but I’ll keep everyone updated once I know. — John Silver (@SilverNumber1) March 25, 2021

Also have a nice little knot on my head from landing on the concrete. Not my night pic.twitter.com/MYaQ9ITqEf — John Silver (@SilverNumber1) March 25, 2021

After Dynamite, Darby Allin said he was "pretty sure Silver dislocated his shoulder" during the match. Possibly happened here when Silver went over the barricade. pic.twitter.com/QFiiiI8dia — Joshua Gagnon — I’m tired. (@HeelDoors) March 25, 2021

Sting and Darby talk to the crowd and Darby thanks @SilverNumber1 who dislocated husband shoulder apparently! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/jHVdzUlQPR — Ryan Mulligan #TornadoDDT (@WasabiRyo) March 25, 2021

