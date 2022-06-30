AEW star John Silver from the Dark Order recently participated in a virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest, where Johnny Hungie weighed in on the ongoing situation between MJF and AEW President Tony Khan. Check out what Silver said on the subject in the highlights below.

Jokes that MJF should be paying AEW to be on TV:

“No. He actually should be paying the company to be on TV, I think. I’ve known him since he started. He should be paying them so he can be on TV. That’s what I think.”

How MJF acts when a plane lands:

“MJF is standing when the plane lands. He’s up, he’s standing there, waiting obnoxiously. That’s all I really need to say.”

