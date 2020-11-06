During his appearance on Talk Is Jericho, John Silver spoke on the transition of his character from Being the Elite to Dynamite. Here’s what he had to say:

The main thing about Dynamite is it’s only two hours. And we have such a large roster, we have really a lot of people. So ideally of course — and ideally for everyone, not just ideally for us. But you want to be able to explain everything, show this, show that, have this vignette, have this promo. But you just can’t get it all in. Especially like, these people are in a big feud, these people are going for the title. It’s hard, you’re fighting for two hours of time and every minute is huge. So, it’s just a time thing right now.

I really hope we get an opportunity to have another show eventually and, just so that we can show off this stuff a little bit more. But I think, now, you’re seeing a John Silver on TV that is John Silver on BTE. Maybe not 100% the same, maybe it’s a little bit, tiny bit toned down. But at least, okay, now they kind of get what I am now. I guess.