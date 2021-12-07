AEW star John Silver spoke with PW Insider to hype up this week’s Dynamite on TNT, where he battles Bryan Danielson in singles-action. During the interview Silver discussed how close the members of the Dark Order faction have become, adding that he’s happy AEW didn’t decide to split the group. Highlights are below.

How far the Dark Order has come and how he is happy they didn’t split:

It’s so great. Anyone that’s ever met Brodie only has positive things to say about him. He’s such a great guy and he helped not just my career, but everyone in The Dark Order’s career, so much. So it’s great to carry that on. I see his family all the time, Amanda and the kids, I love Brodie and Nolan. So we get to see them all the time. So it’s good that we’re still in contact, still talk to them all the time. I think it’s just The Dark Order’s taken over. It just went from this little thing that it was just Stu and Uno. Then, it was me and Alex there. We had Brodie come and became this big thing and now it’s just something that’s a little twist on it. It’s a little different and it’s just great that we’re still going. Like the last thing I wanted to do was break up, so I’m glad we’re all still together. We all still get along. We still have a great time together. Not just in front of the camera, but behind the scenes, we’re also always having a good time. We’re all good friends. So it’s really cool that we get to still do The Dark Order, it’s great.

