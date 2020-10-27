During his interview with Pro Wrestling Junkies, John Silver revealed that he considers signing his AEW contract to be his biggest career achievement to date. Here’s what he had to say:

My biggest achievement, I have to say, is just getting a full-time contract with AEW. A lot of people just know me recently, but I’ve been wrestling since I was 14. So it’s been a long time since I’ve been wrestling, and I’ve never had big deal like that. That would have to be my biggest accomplishment right now. I have little goals and I have an ultimate goal. My ultimate goal is to be the AEW World Champion, but for right now, I think the goal is to win the tag belts with Alex. There’s a lot of good tag teams here,” Silver added. “We have the best tag team division in professional wrestling, so there’s a lot of great wrestlers and tag teams. I think I’d like to have a long feud with The Young Bucks because we’ve wrestled them in the past in other promotions and always have really good matches. I’d also like to feud with Best Friends because I just want to beat them up.