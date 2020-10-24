During an appearance on A Shot of Brandi, John Silver revealed that he thought Tony Khan was going to fire him from the company after accidentally hitting him with a mustard pack. Here’s what he had to say:

After the Jaguars football game, we were all hanging out. Chuck Taylor was drunk, of course. He has a level when he’s ‘fun Chuck Taylor’ and then he gets ‘really annoying Chuck Taylor.’ So, he’s taking mustard packets and pegging me with them. Of course, I’m like, ‘screw this guy,’ I start launching them back at Chuck, and then he ducks. I hit Tony [Khan] in the face with the mustard packet. Once that happened, I’m like, ‘Alright guys, nice knowing you, I’m done here. It was a good run.’ He actually wasn’t that angry. I almost started crying.

Credit: A Shot Of Brandi. H/T 411Mania.