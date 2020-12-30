AEW star John Silver recently spoke with Sports Illustrated to hype this evening’s edition of Dynamite on TNT, with the entire episode being dedicated to the life of Brodie Lee. Hear what Silver had to say below.

How Brodie Lee helped out members of the Dark Order:

He just went out of his way to help. I won’t forget that, or what he shared with me. Brodie could have taken The Dark Order in any direction he wanted. But all he wanted to do was help us. A lot of people don’t know this, but after that match, Brodie was the one backstage telling everyone that the match was great and that we needed full-time deals, which we ended up signing. That’s just one example. There were so many other little ways he constantly went out of his way to help us. Brodie was an amazing person. I can’t picture him not being here.

How he never wants there to be another Exalted One: