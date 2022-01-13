AEW star John Silver recently appeared on Barstool Rasslin to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on the Dark Order turning into a babyface comedy group and when Tony Khan initially noticed his comedy chops. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he hates that fans speculate that a released WWE talent will be the new Dark Order leader:

“I hate that so much. We get tweets like that all the time. For a while, it was like anyone that got released from WWE was going to be the next leader, so I would just make tweets like, ‘Oh, I guess Adam Cole’s the next leader of the Dark Order!’ Anyone that doesn’t make sense. ‘Oh, it’s going to be Bray [Wyatt] right?’ No, it’s not.”

How the group went from a scary cult-like following to a comedic group that the fans love:

“It doesn’t even make sense really. This wouldn’t happen I think anywhere else. It was supposed to be just a me and a Brodie thing, but obviously we didn’t really get to do that at all. They would see me and Brodie being funny, so they’d have to bring it out too. Stu has his thing, Uno has his thing, Ten, Five, all that. I don’t even know. It was just like a switch. Because BTE is so popular with the fans, we couldn’t be spooky anymore. The crowd’s going to cheer us. We have to go in a different direction.”

Says he felt like he and Alex Reynolds were waling on eggshells before they got to do their comedic bits on BTE and Dynamite:

“The evolution has been really crazy because me and Alex [Reynolds] thought we were getting fired like all the time,” Silver said. “[We stopped thinking that] when we started doing BTE, and especially when Brodie came in too. Brodie came, we’re a group now, we’re established now. I didn’t do BTE right off the bat because I thought I was supposed to be an evil, possessed background guy. If I was silly on BTE, I thought I was going to get fired, so I just never did that.”

How Tony Khan eventually noticed his comedy chops:

“Someone came up to me and was like, ‘Tony wants to talk to you.’ And I’m like, ‘That doesn’t sound great,’” Silver said. “Tony goes up to me and says, ‘Where do you get off?’ I’m just shocked. He continues, ‘You got all this personality and charisma, and you just do it on BTE? You don’t do it on TV?’ I didn’t know I was supposed to! He’s like, ‘Let’s start doing it on TV.’”

