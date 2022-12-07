John Skyler has signed a new contract with Impact Wrestling.

As seen below, Skyler appeared on The Angle Podcast this week and revealed that he has signed a new multi-year deal with Impact. This comes after Skyler quietly departed the company earlier this year when his contract expired.

“I’m excited to be back with Impact Wrestling. Right off the top of my head the Impact talent roster. There’s so many people up and down the show and roster that I haven’t had the chance to wrestle yet. That’s the thing that’s really appealing to me. I signed with Impact to break the perception of who John Skyler is. I’ve been this 15 year journeyman and I wanted to be taken more seriously as a threat, as a viable superstar, as someone people can see money in,” Skyler said on the podcast.

The 35 year old Skyler first debuted with TNA in 2016, but returned in 2021 under Impact. The return contract expired in March of this year. Skyler’s last Impact match was a Triple Threat with Crazzy Steve and winner Ace Austin at the March 6 TV tapings, but he returned to the promotion at WrestleCade last month for the Throwback Throwdown III tapings, where he competed as Biff Knuckles for a Triple Threat with Keaton Fox (Jason Hotch) and winner Johnny Swinger.

Skyler has also worked for NJPW Strong in recent months.

