John “Xavier” Jirius Passes Away At 43

We are sad to report that wrestling star John Jirius, who worked under the name Xavier, passed away earlier today at the age of 43. Jirius was a former Ring of Honor world champion back in the early 2000s, and is known for working the independent circuit all throughout New York City, including Northeast Wrestling, East Coast Wrestling, and Chaotic Wrestling. He was trained by former ECW and WWE star Tony DeVito.

From all of us here at Wrestling Headlines we want to wish our condolences to the family and friends of the departed. Rest In Peace Xavier.

(H/T PW Insider)