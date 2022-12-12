Johnny Fusion (John Hennigan) is set to challenge MLW National Openweight Champion Davey Richards at MLW’s Blood & Thunder tapings.

MLW announced last week that the former John Morrison will debut at the Blood & Thunder tapings, and now they have confirmed his opponent. This will be the first-ever match between the veteran pro wrestlers.

“The styles of each wrestler makes this title fight a fascinating match-up,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer in a press release issued to us today. “The technical excellence of Richards and the aerial blitz and showmanship of Johnny Fusion creates a match that guarantees to be a banger.”

The MLW Blood & Thunder event will take place on Saturday, January 7 from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, and this will be a MLW Fusion TV taping, to air at a future date.

Below is the updated card for MLW Blood & Thunder:

* MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone defends against YAMATO

* MLW National Openweight Champion Davey Richards defends against Johnny Fusion

* MLW World Tag Team Champions EJ Nduka and Calvin Tankman defend against The Samoan SWAT Team

* Appearances by MLW World Middleweight Champion Lince Dorado, MLW Women’s World Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie, Alex Kane and the Bomaye Fight Club, Real1, Davey Boy Smith Jr. & The Billington Bulldogs, Microman, Mance Warner, Delirious, Sam Adonis, Billie Starkz, Cesar Duran, The FBI, La Estrella, and others

