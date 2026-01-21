Johnny Gargano has weighed in following the announcement that his longtime tag team partner will be leaving WWE.
Earlier today, Tommaso Ciampa revealed via social media that his WWE contract is set to expire, confirming that his run with the company is coming to an end.
Ciampa noted that, for the first time in roughly a decade, he will soon be available for outside appearances and autograph signings.
Ciampa originally signed with WWE in 2016 and went on to become a central figure in NXT, both as a singles competitor and as one-half of #DIY alongside Gargano.
The duo’s partnership, and rivalry, played a major role in shaping the black-and-gold era of the brand.
Not long after Ciampa’s announcement, Gargano took to Instagram to react, publicly acknowledging the news involving his close friend and former tag team partner (see below).
For those who missed it, Tommaso Ciampa’s statement confirming his WWE departure reads as follows:
“In the very near future, my contract with the WWE will officially come to an end. I’d like to thank every single person who contributed to the last ten years of this incredible journey… camera crew, ring crew, hair and makeup team, seamstresses, referees, creative, producers, catering crew, commentators, ring announcers, travel department, medical team, talent reps, and anybody I may have missed. A very special thank you to all of the men and women who I’ve shared a ring and locker room with… nothing but love and respect.
And I would be remiss not to give a special thank you to my black and gold family. You will forever hold an incredibly special place in my heart.
To the fans who have shown love and support over the last two decades… thank you from the bottom of my heart.
To my wife and daughter: you are my rock and my forever “why”. I love you more.
I spent the first decade of my career traveling the world on the independent scene. I spent the second decade of my career traveling the world with WWE. I have one decade remaining and I’m beyond excited for whatever challenges lie ahead.
I’m an incredibly lucky person, one of the few who has spent his entire adult life living out his childhood dream… and while that dream continues to evolve, I will continue to chase it.
With that said, for the first time in over ten years, I am available for all appearances, signings, photo ops, seminars, movies, tv appearances, fitness collaborations, sponsorships and so forth. Please email any inquiries to: BookCiampa@gmail.com
Thank you.
- MORE WWE NEWS: Backstage Update On Powerhouse Hobbs Jumping From AEW To WWE: New Ring Name, Plans For His Debut