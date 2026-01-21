Johnny Gargano has weighed in following the announcement that his longtime tag team partner will be leaving WWE.

Earlier today, Tommaso Ciampa revealed via social media that his WWE contract is set to expire, confirming that his run with the company is coming to an end.

Ciampa noted that, for the first time in roughly a decade, he will soon be available for outside appearances and autograph signings.

Ciampa originally signed with WWE in 2016 and went on to become a central figure in NXT, both as a singles competitor and as one-half of #DIY alongside Gargano.

The duo’s partnership, and rivalry, played a major role in shaping the black-and-gold era of the brand.

Not long after Ciampa’s announcement, Gargano took to Instagram to react, publicly acknowledging the news involving his close friend and former tag team partner (see below).

For those who missed it, Tommaso Ciampa’s statement confirming his WWE departure reads as follows: