Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae are expected to be back involved in wrestling fairly soon.

There is nothing concrete on where they will end up, but LeRae has people pushing for her to join AEW, according to the Wrestling Observer.

Gargano still has an open door to return to WWE, but there’s the realization that while he will be able to make money, he likely won’t be pushed as WWE NXT 2.0 is focusing on younger talents. He may be able to secure a main roster spot, that doesn’t guarantee they will do anything with him.

Gargano going to AEW at one point seemed like a no-brainer, but the AEW roster is loaded up these days, and it doesn’t always work well with the amount of TV time they have to focus on.

Impact would likely sign Gargano, and he could be a top talent there, but he’d have to settle for a lot less money.

LeRae became a free agent when her WWE contract expired in early May. She had been away from in-ring action since last summer after announcing her first pregnancy. The happy couple welcomed their first child back in February. Gargano has been a free agent since leaving WWE in December, and it was originally believed that Gargano would take a few months off for family time before returning to work.

While this new report notes that Gargano has an open door to return to WWE, the same likely goes for LeRae, especially if Gargano wanted her to return as part of his deal. It was previously reported that Gargano and LeRae both remained on good terms with WWE, and that the company wanted them back.

