Today NXT 2.0 presented their Stand & Deliver pay-per-view, which featured a slew of top matches, including the potential outing for the former two-time NXT champion, Tommaso Ciampa.

The Blackheart was defeated by rising star Tony D’Angelo in singles-action after falling victim to a DDT on the concrete floor and a big boot to the head. Ciampa’s longtime friend and rival, Johnny Gargano, took to twitter shortly afterwards to comment on the moment, as well as briefly review the history the two men have shared in the business.

He writes, “We were told “no” together.. We were signed & thrown in a makeshift tag team together.. We made history together.. because nobody will do it for you. There wouldn’t be a “Johnny Wrestling” without a “Blackheart.” This is your moment, friend. You’ve more than earned it.”

