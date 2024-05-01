The WWE Speed finals are set.

Johnny Gargano defeated Bronson Reed on today’s edition of WWE Speed, and will now go on to face Ricochet in the finals to determine the first-ever WWE Speed Champion. While the results have already been taped (spoilers here) the finals will air on Friday May 3rd.

BUCKLE UP! The #WWESpeed Semifinals are underway! Who do you think is heading to the WWE Speed Championship? @BRONSONISHERE or @JohnnyGargano? pic.twitter.com/aS9ARl6fPM — WWE (@WWE) May 1, 2024

Prior to defeating Reed, Gargano defeated Angel Garza to get to the semifinals. Meanwhile, Ricochet bested Dragon Lee and JD McDonagh.