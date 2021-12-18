Pro-wrestling superstar and current free agent Johnny Gargano spoke about his love of Nickelodeon on the latest edition of his Twitch stream, which included the former NXT triple-crown champion revealing that he and his wife, Candice LeRae, were originally supposed to appear at the Nick Kids Choice Awards back in 2020 but the show was canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Highlights are below.

Names some of his favorite Nickelodeon shows:

“I don’t know if it’s weird, but I think I love Henry Danger and Danger Force. I don’t know, is it if it’s weird to say as a 34-year-old man, but if there are other people that are like my age, can you affirm or confirm what I’m saying here? Henry Danger or The Thundermans — Henry Danger is good, man. That’s a good show. If you haven’t seen it yet, that’s a good show. I feel like it’s for adults, too. So I don’t know. It’s good. Danger Force, also good. There’s that. I just want to get that out in the world, stuff I’m watching or doing lately. I mean, I’d love to go to Nickelodeon.”

Says right before the pandemic he and Candice were scheduled to appear at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards and get slimed:

“Little known fact. I will break some other news for you here. So before the pandemic, me and Candice, we were actually scheduled — this is going to be one of the biggest missed opportunities of my life. Me and Candice, we were actually scheduled to go to the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards and get slimed. Like that was a real thing that was gonna happen. Yeah, it sucks, man. I know. Right before the pandemic, like literally, it was all set. We had our travel booked and everything. We’re gonna go to the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards, and be on the [orange] carpet, do all the good stuff, and get slimed. Then, the pandemic happened and the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards didn’t happen. So yeah, that would have been — the Bucket List item is still there for me.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)