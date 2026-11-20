Johnny Gargano hasn’t given up on his dream of becoming WWE Champion.

During a recent interview with TV Insider, Gargano discussed his championship aspirations and how watching Sami Zayn reach the top of WWE has given him renewed hope that he can accomplish the same goal.

Gargano pointed to the similarities between their careers, including their respective journeys through the independent wrestling scene, NXT and eventually WWE’s main roster.

“That’s the thing too, Sami’s hope. He’s hope for guys like me because a guy like Sami, he was told he would never get that spot. He’d never be that guy. Same thing with me,” Gargano said.

“We have a very similar story. You look at our time in the indies, look at our time in NXT, look at our time now. We have a very correlating story that kind of mashes up very well. So yes, I do think so. And obviously, he also promised me a title shot, so there’s also that.”

Gargano previously challenged CM Punk for the WWE Championship in August but came up short. Zayn subsequently captured the title from Punk on the September 11 episode of WWE SmackDown.

While Gargano and Zayn have crossed paths on television during the latter’s championship reign, Zayn has been reluctant to follow through on his storyline promise to give Gargano another opportunity at the gold.

Elsewhere in the interview, Gargano discussed his motivation at 39 years old and how becoming a father has influenced his outlook on his wrestling career.

The WWE star explained that he and his wife, Candice LeRae, want to demonstrate the importance of hard work and pursuing dreams to their four-year-old son, Quill.

“I’m still as hungry as I’ve ever been. I want what I want, and what I’ve always wanted more than ever, but there is another correlating thing where you have to think about that we do have a family. We do have a four-year-old at home who is watching. It’s important to show him that if you have a dream, you go out and you make it happen, and you work hard, and you work your hardest, and you try to make things happen. I think as a father, that’s a very important thing,” Gargano said.

Gargano then reflected on the example his own father set while operating a pizza shop in Cleveland, Ohio, and how those experiences continue to influence him today.

“My dad did it in a different way. My dad had a pizza shop in Cleveland, Ohio, and he’d go to work every morning at 5 a.m. He’d stay all day, he’d work incredibly hard, he’d miss things for work, and I remember that in particular. Maybe I don’t want to be that far down the rabbit hole where I’m missing things, which I have, but It’s just something to where, you show your son, or show your child that hard work does pay off and hard work doesn’t go unnoticed.”