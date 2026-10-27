Johnny Gargano has opened up about the personal struggles behind his unusual six-month storyline on WWE television.

Earlier this year, Gargano began spending much of his time lying around backstage rather than competing in the ring. That changed in August when he faced CM Punk in Cleveland, marking the return of “Johnny Wrestling.”

During a recent episode of his vlog, Gargano explained that the storyline reflected his feelings of disappointment and the pressure he placed on himself to live up to expectations.

“Everyone wants to know, ‘Why were you laying around and feeling sorry for yourself for six months? What was going on?’ It’s complicated, but the easy answer is right there,” Gargano said while showing his championship wall. “I feel like everyone expected me to be that guy, and I tried to be that guy, and I couldn’t. I felt like I was letting a lot of people down. I hated that.”

Gargano then revealed how his young son, Quill, struggled with watching him lose matches on WWE television. He explained that Quill, who enjoys video games, associates winning with collecting treasure.

“I don’t know how many times over the past year we’d fly out on Thursday, and before we’d leave, he would ask me, ‘Are you going to get the treasure?’ I would tell him, ‘I’ll try. I’m really going to try.'”

Unfortunately, those conversations often ended in disappointment.

“I would have a match on SmackDown, I’d lose, and Candice would have the phone in her hand, showing me Quill just crying. ‘Daddy lost. Daddy isn’t getting the treasure.’ That broke me.”

Gargano admitted that the emotional toll eventually affected his willingness to keep trying.

“In my head, it was easier to just not try than to get up, fail, and let people down. I’m not saying that’s right or the way to go about things, but that’s what I did.”

The former NXT Champion credited his match against CM Punk in Cleveland with helping him rediscover his confidence and realize what he could accomplish by continuing to push forward.

Gargano also thanked the fans for sticking with him throughout the difficult period, while giving Sami Zayn credit for helping him find his way.