Johnny Gargano took to Twitter this week to look ahead to his WWE NXT WarGames debut.

As noted, the Men’s WarGames match at the December 5 NXT WarGames special will feature Team Old School (NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, LA Knight) vs. Team New School (Bron Breakker, NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, Tony D’Angelo, Grayson Waller).

This will be Gargano’s first-ever WarGames match. He took to Twitter and commented on the big opportunity.

“There’s 1 match that’s avoided me in my entire NXT career but this year.. it’s finally time. WAR GAMES! (-_•),” he wrote.

Gargano’s WWE contract is reportedly expiring on Friday, December 3, just two days before WarGames. It was reported last week that WWE had made a strong offer for Gargano to sign a multi-year contract, but there is no word on if he has re-signed or if he’s planning to leave.

There's 1 match that's avoided me in my entire NXT career but this year.. it's finally time. WAR GAMES! (-_•) — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) November 24, 2021

