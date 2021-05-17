NXT superstar and current North American champion Johnny Gargano recently spoke with Fightful to hype tomorrow’s NXT on USA episode, where Gargano defends the gold against Bronson Reed inside of a steel cage. Highlights from the champ’s interview, which include him discussing match creativity and the emergence of talent from Cleveland, can be found below.

Says he hopes Reed doesn’t splash him from the top of the cage:

The first thing I saw, as soon as the cage match was announced, was Rikishi and Val Venis. I hope that doesn’t happen because that would suck. He’s a big big boy and I can’t imagine…I felt that splash with my wife on his back off the top of a ladder. I’m not good at science and things like that, but with the added height of the cage and his added weight equals not good for me. That’s my equation for the day.

How he continues to try and be creative in his matchups, especially gimmicked ones:

It’s really only my third cage match ever in my career. Cage matches weren’t really at the top of my list like, ‘I really want to be in a cage match one day.’ Ladder match was the number one thing I wanted to be in in WWE and then I was in one of the first ladder matches and I realized ladder matches hurt and feel horrible. They don’t look as cool as they do, everything is just bad. I pride myself as being a student of the game and being creative with my surroundings. I think I have a decent brain for professional wrestling and I like to get creative. I look forward to the challenges of the outside obstacles and different things I can put in there as opposed to a normal singles match. Now I have way more things to play with. Different heights and elements. That’s something that is very exciting for me.

On the emergence of pro-wrestling talent from his hometown of Cleveland: