Johnny Gargano took to Twitter today and issued another statement to fans.

As noted, last night’s WWE NXT saw Gargano address the fans to close the show, amid rumors of his future and possible WWE departure. He was interrupted and attacked by Grayson Waller, who destroyed Gargano as the show went off the air. This led to speculation on Gargano possibly re-signing with WWE, but then an emotional (final?) farewell was held for Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly after the show. You can click here for photos and videos from the post-show farewell.

In an update, Gargano tweeted a few of the fan photos of the post-show farewell today, and said he hopes he made everyone proud.

“Even after last night.. I still can’t put EVERYTHING I’d like to say into words right now. Just know that I appreciate all of you more than I can ever really express. Hope I made ya proud. [black heart emoji] [yellow heart emoji],” he wrote.

Stay tuned for more on Gargano’s status and future. You can see his full tweets below:

