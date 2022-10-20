Johnny Gargano recently participated in a Q&A on WWE’s TikTok account, where the former NXT triple-crown champion discussed a number of different topics, including what WWE stars he wouldn’t like to be stuck on an island with, choosing Brock Lesnar. Highlights are below.

Jokes that Dexter Lumis is the loudest WWE superstar:

“That’s tough. I think I’m gonna say Dexter Lumis. That guy — yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah. He won’t shut up! He’s so loud, he’s so, so overbearing sometimes, ooh!”

Says he doesn’t want to be stuck on a deserted island with Brock Lesnar:

“Maybe Brock Lesnar? Because I feel like if we were stuck on a desert island, a couple of days into it he’d like hunt me down and find me, and destroy me, and eat me. And there’s nothing I can do about it, because he’s the alpha male of our species. So I would be — it’s like being stuck in an island with Tyrannosaurus Rex. So I’m gonna say Brock.”

Which WWE star he’d love to be stuck on an island with:

“I feel like I have to say Candice [LeRae] for this. If I was to be stuck with anyone, I would love to be stuck with my wife on a desert island. That’s like a vacation, so if we were stuck on a desert island, that would be a vacation. Me and my wife, sure. We’ll go Candice on that question, obviously.”

