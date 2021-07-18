NXT superstar and former triple-crown champion Johnny Gargano was the latest guest on Busted Open Radio to discuss a number of different topics, most notably how he wants talent from Raw and SmackDown sent to NXT, specifically mentioning Cesar, Seth Rollins, and Daniel Bryan. Hear Gargano’s full thoughts on the subject below.

Thinks WWE should send guys from Raw or SmackDown to NXT:

“I think I would absolutely love that. I think NXT works best, and this is obviously my opinion, I think NXT is a third brand. I think you should be able to send guys from NXT to RAW and Smackdown. You should be able to send guys from RAW and Smackdown to NXT.”

Names Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, and Seth Rollins as guys he’d like to face in NXT:

“You brought up a guy like Cesaro. Trust me, we would love to have Cesaro. I think the dream matches you could get with Cesaro in NXT, they’re amazing. Cesaro is one of them. Obviously there’s a lot of guys that I’d like to work with as well, that I haven’t had the chance to yet. Guys like AJ Styles, guys like Seth Rollins, Daniel Bryan was another guy on my list. Those three are the ones I get when I’m asked who I’d like to be in the ring with. So I would love if we’d start sending some guys to NXT. Who knows? I think Johnny Gargano vs. Cesaro on a TakeOver would be pretty wild.”

