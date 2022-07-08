Pro-wrestling superstar and former NXT triple-crown champion Johnny Gargano recently joined the Good Karma Wrestling program to discuss a wide range of topics, including how he was coincidentally in Chicago for Forbidden Door, and how he’s mainly been staying at home with his new child rather than wrestling. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Jokes that he is current performing for Diaper Change Pro Wrestling:

“I make the joke all the time, ‘what am I currently doing?’ I say, ‘I’m currently performing for Diaper Change Pro Wrestling.’ That’s what I’m doing all the time. The majority of my days are changing diapers and I wouldn’t have it any other way right now. I’m thankful that people miss me and want to see me again, it’s a good problem to have.”

On Gargano being in Chicago the same day as Forbidden Door, but publicly stated that it was a random coincidence:

“I knew, and when I saw the date got announced, I was like, ‘Ah man, this is going to become a thing.’ I’m a big believer in bits and committing to the bit. I love the fact that no matter what I was doing or saying, people were making up their mind on what I was doing next in my life. I’ve been very adamant about enjoying fatherhood, taking a couple of months off, take as long off as I need to, mentally and physically, but it became a fun bit to where, I was going to tell the absolute truth of everything I was doing that week. I’m flying at this time, I’m going to be there for eight hours, I’m going to take a picture on the airplane and say, ‘I’m leaving now. I’m literally on the airplane, flying home. Here is my flight information.’ People were still like, ‘Ah, no, he wouldn’t say it if he wasn’t going to show up. It’s all a ruse.’ I literally bought — I made a joke that I was going to get a newspaper, they still make those, I was going to get a newspaper and post a picture with me and my kid with it. I did buy a newspaper when I landed, but I was like, ‘I’m done. I accomplished what I needed to.”

