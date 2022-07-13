Former triple-crown NXT champion Johnny Gargano recently appeared on the Good Karma Wrestling program to discuss the success of FTR over the last few months, naming them and the Young Bucks as two tag teams of a generation. Check out Johnny Wrestling’s full thoughts on the subject below.

On FTR’s success and getting to wrestle them at multiple Takeovers as apart of DIY:

“It’s awesome to see, man, and it’s something that I could’ve told you a long, long time ago. FTR, Revival, whatever you want to call them, they’ve been one of the best tag teams for a very, very, very, very, very long time, and me and Tommaso were lucky enough to have that series with them where we did Takeover: Brooklyn and Takeover: Toronto and have those tag team matches with those two guys because, for my money, they are the best tag team in the world currently.”

Calls FTR and the Young Bucks once in a generation tag teams:

“And I always, I said for a very, very, long time and I still do believe this, FTR and Young Bucks are just once in a generation tag teams.”

