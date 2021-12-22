Former NXT triple-crown champion Johnny Gargano spoke on his Twitch stream about his epic feud with longtime friend/rival, Tommaso Ciampa, and how both men were unhappy with how their feud came to an end in NXT. Highlights are below.

Says it wasn’t the ending that he and Ciampa wanted:

“It wasn’t the ending me and Tommaso wanted. We wanted to be able to finish our feud. It was supposed to be TakeOver: Tampa. [Was originally] supposed to be TakeOver: New York and then this was supposed to be TakeOver: Tampa, we wanted to have a huge crowd and all that but that’s not how things work out.”

Says he hopes they can properly finish the feud somewhere:

“Unfortunately. That’s, I guess, the story of our whole feud. It’s just timing and just thing’s not working out. Who knows, maybe we’ll finish it one day somewhere.”

